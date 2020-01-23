Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Stock Rating Lowered by Royal Bank of Canada

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) was downgraded by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $6.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $7.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential downside of 2.44% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Roth Capital downgraded Coeur Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.25 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.30 price target (down previously from $7.10) on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Monday, January 6th. TheStreet upgraded Coeur Mining from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 price objective on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Sunday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coeur Mining from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.13.

Shares of CDE stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.15. The company had a trading volume of 126,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,328,009. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.07 and a 200 day moving average of $5.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.48 and a beta of 0.94. Coeur Mining has a 1-year low of $2.78 and a 1-year high of $8.29.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $199.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.41 million. Coeur Mining had a negative return on equity of 4.07% and a negative net margin of 10.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Coeur Mining will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Casey M. Nault sold 20,000 shares of Coeur Mining stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 15.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,253,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,537,000 after buying an additional 2,153,374 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 7.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,265,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,854,000 after acquiring an additional 347,633 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 40.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,898,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,578,000 after acquiring an additional 830,146 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Coeur Mining by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,376,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,316,000 after buying an additional 64,309 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Coeur Mining by 260.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,987,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,559,000 after buying an additional 1,435,869 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.05% of the company’s stock.

About Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver complex located in Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine situated in Nevada; the Kensington gold mine located in Alaska; the Wharf gold mine situated in South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine located in Canada.

