Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Upgraded to “Sell” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CDE. Raymond James set a $6.25 price target on shares of Coeur Mining and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Roth Capital cut shares of Coeur Mining from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $5.25 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Noble Financial reiterated a buy rating and set a $7.50 price target on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Sunday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $7.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.13.

Shares of NYSE CDE opened at $5.78 on Tuesday. Coeur Mining has a one year low of $2.78 and a one year high of $8.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.51 and a beta of 0.94.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 10.57% and a negative return on equity of 4.07%. The business had revenue of $199.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.41 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Coeur Mining will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Casey M. Nault sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the second quarter worth approximately $88,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the third quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the third quarter worth approximately $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.05% of the company’s stock.

Coeur Mining Company Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver complex located in Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine situated in Nevada; the Kensington gold mine located in Alaska; the Wharf gold mine situated in South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine located in Canada.

