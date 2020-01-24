Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.10

Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.10 and traded as high as $4.14. Coffee shares last traded at $4.11, with a volume of 2,004 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Coffee from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th.

The stock has a market cap of $23.00 million, a P/E ratio of 68.84 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.10.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Coffee by 70.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 285,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 117,862 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Coffee by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 258,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 16,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Coffee by 499.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 14,151 shares in the last quarter. 28.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA)

Coffee Holding Co, Inc manufactures, roasts, packages, markets, and distributes roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. The company offers wholesale green coffee products, which include unroasted raw beans of approximately 90 varieties that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as to coffee shop operators.

