Cogeco Communications Inc (TSE:CCA) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.58

Cogeco Communications Inc (TSE:CCA) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 27th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.58 per share on Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 27th.

Shares of Cogeco Communications stock opened at C$105.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.03, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$112.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$109.01. Cogeco Communications has a twelve month low of C$73.51 and a twelve month high of C$120.20. The firm has a market cap of $5.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.63.

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported C$1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.79 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$583.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$572.00 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cogeco Communications will post 7.7826231 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CCA has been the topic of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$121.00 to C$124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Echelon Wealth Partners downgraded shares of Cogeco Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$114.00 to C$112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$109.00 to C$113.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$110.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$110.38.

In other Cogeco Communications news, Senior Officer Christian Jolivet sold 3,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$119.00, for a total value of C$358,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$278,698. Also, Senior Officer Andrée Pinard sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$116.93, for a total transaction of C$35,079.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$222,634.72. Insiders have sold a total of 3,475 shares of company stock valued at $412,114 over the last three months.

Cogeco Communications Company Profile

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. The company operates in three segments: Canadian Broadband Services; American Broadband Services; and Business Information and Communications Technology Services. It offers digital video and programming services, such as basic services, digital tier packages, discretionary services, pay-per-view channels, video-on-demand services, high definition and 4K television services, and advanced video services; Internet services; and telephony services to residential customers comprising direct international calling, international long distance plans, voicemail, and other custom calling features.

