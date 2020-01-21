Cogeco Communications Inc (TSE:CCA) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $7.57 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Cogeco Communications Inc (TSE:CCA) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Cogeco Communications in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 15th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $7.57 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $7.63. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Cogeco Communications’ FY2021 earnings at $8.07 EPS.

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported C$1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.79 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$583.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$572.00 million.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CCA. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$110.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$109.00 to C$113.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$114.00 to C$112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners lowered shares of Cogeco Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cogeco Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$110.38.

TSE CCA opened at C$104.41 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$112.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$108.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.03. Cogeco Communications has a 12-month low of C$72.32 and a 12-month high of C$120.20. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51.

In other news, Senior Officer Andrée Pinard sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$116.93, for a total transaction of C$35,079.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,904 shares in the company, valued at C$222,634.72. Also, Senior Officer Christian Jolivet sold 3,015 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$119.00, for a total transaction of C$358,785.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$278,698. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,475 shares of company stock valued at $412,114.

Cogeco Communications Company Profile

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. The company operates in three segments: Canadian Broadband Services; American Broadband Services; and Business Information and Communications Technology Services. It offers digital video and programming services, such as basic services, digital tier packages, discretionary services, pay-per-view channels, video-on-demand services, high definition and 4K television services, and advanced video services; Internet services; and telephony services to residential customers comprising direct international calling, international long distance plans, voicemail, and other custom calling features.

