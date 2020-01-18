Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) Price Target Cut to C$112.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$114.00 to C$112.00 in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CCA. Echelon Wealth Partners cut shares of Cogeco Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$121.00 to C$124.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$109.00 to C$113.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$110.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$110.38.

CCA traded up C$0.94 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$104.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 220,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,458. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$113.75 and its 200-day moving average price is C$108.62. Cogeco Communications has a 12 month low of C$72.32 and a 12 month high of C$120.20. The stock has a market cap of $5.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.03.

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported C$1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.79 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$583.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$572.00 million. On average, analysts forecast that Cogeco Communications will post 7.7826231 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Andrée Pinard sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$116.93, for a total value of C$35,079.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,904 shares in the company, valued at C$222,634.72. Also, Senior Officer Christian Jolivet sold 3,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$119.00, for a total transaction of C$358,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,342 shares in the company, valued at C$278,698. Insiders have sold 3,475 shares of company stock worth $412,114 in the last quarter.

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. The company operates in three segments: Canadian Broadband Services; American Broadband Services; and Business Information and Communications Technology Services. It offers digital video and programming services, such as basic services, digital tier packages, discretionary services, pay-per-view channels, video-on-demand services, high definition and 4K television services, and advanced video services; Internet services; and telephony services to residential customers comprising direct international calling, international long distance plans, voicemail, and other custom calling features.

