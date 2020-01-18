Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI) Short Interest Update

Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,850,000 shares, a growth of 5.7% from the December 15th total of 1,750,000 shares. Currently, 4.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 259,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.1 days.

NASDAQ:CCOI opened at $73.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 116.24, a PEG ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.58. Cogent Communications has a 52-week low of $45.97 and a 52-week high of $73.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.89.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $136.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.50 million. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 21.84% and a net margin of 6.91%. Cogent Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cogent Communications will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Timothy G. Oneill sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.42, for a total transaction of $134,840.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,005,879.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.74, for a total value of $308,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,861,837. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,524 shares of company stock worth $1,285,332 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.17% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 1.6% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 14,148 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 1.5% during the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 15,450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 7.1% during the second quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,774 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in Cogent Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Cogent Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

CCOI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised Cogent Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine lowered Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cogent Communications in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

About Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Brazil.

