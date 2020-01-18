Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) Hits New 12-Month High at $57.56

Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $57.56 and last traded at $57.52, with a volume of 96173 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.19.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CGNX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Daiwa Capital Markets set a $53.00 target price on Cognex and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Cognex from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $47.00 target price on Cognex and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cognex in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.27.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.04. The stock has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.29 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.71 and a quick ratio of 6.90.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $183.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.78 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 22.55%. The business’s revenue was down 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cognex Co. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cognex news, SVP Sheila Marie Dipalma sold 79,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total transaction of $4,118,895.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $518,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Theodor Krantz sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total value of $1,556,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,723,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 466,202 shares of company stock worth $24,246,619. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Cognex by 3.0% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 54,760 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,683,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Cognex by 6.2% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 31,888 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Cognex by 27.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 285,924 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $14,047,000 after buying an additional 62,275 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank grew its position in shares of Cognex by 255.5% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 2,670 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 91.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. It provides machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

