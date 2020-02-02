Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) Rating Increased to Sell at ValuEngine

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CGNX. BidaskClub lowered Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cognex in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Cognex in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $47.00 target price on Cognex and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.27.

Cognex stock opened at $50.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.89. Cognex has a one year low of $39.98 and a one year high of $59.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of 52.55 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.90 and a current ratio of 7.71.

In other news, CEO Robert Willett sold 143,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.16, for a total value of $7,617,509.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,617,509.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 332,702 shares of company stock valued at $17,339,224 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its stake in Cognex by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,510,794 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $74,225,000 after buying an additional 283,241 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its stake in Cognex by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 998,490 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $49,053,000 after buying an additional 186,860 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its stake in Cognex by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 995,359 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $48,902,000 after buying an additional 78,900 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Cognex by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 973,837 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,845,000 after buying an additional 54,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Cognex by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 749,702 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,833,000 after buying an additional 92,251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

About Cognex

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. It provides machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.