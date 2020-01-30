Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) were down 5.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $54.64 and last traded at $54.68, approximately 901,799 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 771,959 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.73.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CGNX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Morgan Stanley set a $47.00 price target on shares of Cognex and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Cognex in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Cognex from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.27.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.71 and a quick ratio of 6.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.79. The firm has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.57 and a beta of 2.09.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Cognex had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The business had revenue of $183.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Cognex Co. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert Willett sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total value of $3,627,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,627,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Laura Ann Macdonald sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total transaction of $1,232,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,232,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 436,202 shares of company stock valued at $22,690,519. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Cognex by 337.3% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,614,835 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $77,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,600 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cognex in the second quarter worth about $30,733,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Cognex in the third quarter worth about $23,091,000. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its position in Cognex by 23.1% in the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,510,794 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $74,225,000 after purchasing an additional 283,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its position in Cognex by 23.0% in the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 998,490 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $49,053,000 after purchasing an additional 186,860 shares in the last quarter. 91.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cognex Company Profile (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. It provides machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

