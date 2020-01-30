Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.22 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) will post $4.22 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Cognizant Technology Solutions’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.23 billion and the lowest is $4.22 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions reported sales of $4.13 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 5th.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

On average, analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions will report full-year sales of $16.72 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $16.72 billion to $16.73 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $17.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.72 billion to $17.47 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cognizant Technology Solutions.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The information technology service provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 20.23% and a net margin of 12.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share.

CTSH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $76.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.89.

In related news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 17,215 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.18, for a total value of $1,053,213.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,126,800.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 3,109 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.21, for a total value of $193,410.89. Insiders sold 250,287 shares of company stock worth $15,533,272 in the last quarter. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTSH. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 7.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,972,744 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $239,417,000 after buying an additional 285,994 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $90,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $476,000. Pensionfund Sabic bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,861,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.8% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 34,733 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. 90.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.92. 3,393,330 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,065,225. The company has a market cap of $34.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.95 and a 200 day moving average of $62.31. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 52-week low of $56.73 and a 52-week high of $74.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

Further Reading: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com