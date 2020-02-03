Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.04 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CTSH stock opened at $61.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market cap of $33.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.27. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 52 week low of $56.73 and a 52 week high of $74.85.

In related news, Director John E. Klein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total transaction of $639,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 459,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,411,568.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Karen Mcloughlin sold 18,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total transaction of $1,140,919.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,218,972.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 312,464 shares of company stock worth $19,376,432. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on CTSH shares. Wolfe Research cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $76.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.89.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

