Cohen & Company Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) Stock Price Up 7%

Cohen & Company Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) rose 7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.72 and last traded at $4.12, approximately 373,976 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 530% from the average daily volume of 59,387 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.85.

Cohen & Company Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.27 million for the quarter.

Cohen & Company Inc Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN)

Cohen & Company Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client-focused fixed income portfolios. Institutional Financial Markets, Inc also manages funds and collateralized debt obligations for its clients.

