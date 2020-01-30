Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,620,000 shares, a growth of 19.1% from the December 31st total of 1,360,000 shares. Currently, 7.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 182,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.9 days.

In related news, EVP Francis C. Poli sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total value of $133,080.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,756 shares in the company, valued at $4,242,324.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 50.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,175,795 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $111,923,000 after acquiring an additional 136,845 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,719,402 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $88,443,000 after acquiring an additional 132,456 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 551,286 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,282,000 after acquiring an additional 42,305 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 548,668 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,435,000 after acquiring an additional 14,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 310,804 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,989,000 after acquiring an additional 3,582 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cohen & Steers stock traded down $0.53 on Thursday, hitting $74.52. 339 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,935. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 27.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.87. Cohen & Steers has a one year low of $36.78 and a one year high of $75.80.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 48.90% and a net margin of 33.07%. The business had revenue of $109.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.18 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Cohen & Steers will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Cohen & Steers in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cohen & Steers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Cohen & Steers has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

About Cohen & Steers

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

