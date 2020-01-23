Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) Issues Earnings Results

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The asset manager reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $109.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.18 million. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 31.26% and a return on equity of 46.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS.

Shares of CNS stock traded up $4.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $71.08. 4,694 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,599. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.95. Cohen & Steers has a 12-month low of $35.38 and a 12-month high of $68.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.87.

In related news, EVP Francis C. Poli sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total value of $133,080.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,242,324.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 50.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CNS shares. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Cohen & Steers in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine cut Cohen & Steers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

Cohen & Steers Company Profile

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

