Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) Raised to “Hold” at ValuEngine

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Cohen & Steers in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Shares of NYSE:CNS opened at $73.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.87. Cohen & Steers has a 12-month low of $36.61 and a 12-month high of $75.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.93 and its 200 day moving average is $59.16.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $109.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.18 million. Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 48.90% and a net margin of 33.07%. Cohen & Steers’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cohen & Steers will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cohen & Steers news, EVP Francis C. Poli sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total value of $133,080.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,242,324.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 50.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Cohen & Steers in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Cohen & Steers by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 650 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Cohen & Steers in the 2nd quarter worth about $154,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Cohen & Steers by 624.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,516 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Cohen & Steers in the 4th quarter worth about $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.93% of the company’s stock.

Cohen & Steers Company Profile

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

