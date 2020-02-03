Coherent (COHR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.07). Coherent had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 3.76%. The firm had revenue of $335.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 27.3% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ COHR opened at $141.43 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Coherent has a 52 week low of $109.06 and a 52 week high of $178.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 64.29 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $165.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.42.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on COHR shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Coherent in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Coherent from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coherent from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Coherent in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.20.

In related news, EVP Mark Stewart Sobey sold 3,322 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.21, for a total transaction of $582,047.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen A. Skaggs sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.58, for a total transaction of $236,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,624 shares of company stock valued at $1,659,680. Company insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Coherent Company Profile

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

