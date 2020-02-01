Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) Short Interest Up 5.3% in January

Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,390,000 shares, a growth of 5.3% from the December 31st total of 1,320,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 242,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.7 days. Currently, 5.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In related news, EVP Mark Stewart Sobey sold 4,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.19, for a total transaction of $841,262.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen A. Skaggs sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.58, for a total value of $236,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,624 shares of company stock worth $1,659,680 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Coherent by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 33,905 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in Coherent in the fourth quarter valued at $902,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Coherent by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Coherent by 401.4% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 366 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Coherent by 146.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 68,446 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $11,382,000 after buying an additional 40,628 shares during the period. 98.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ COHR opened at $141.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $165.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.29 and a beta of 1.82. Coherent has a 1-year low of $109.06 and a 1-year high of $178.08.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $335.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.12 million. Coherent had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Coherent will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coherent from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. BidaskClub lowered Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Coherent in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on Coherent from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coherent has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.20.

Coherent Company Profile

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

