Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) Short Interest Update

Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,390,000 shares, a growth of 5.3% from the December 15th total of 1,320,000 shares. Approximately 5.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 248,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.6 days.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on COHR shares. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Coherent from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coherent from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Coherent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Coherent from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:COHR opened at $173.70 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $161.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.43. Coherent has a 12 month low of $107.18 and a 12 month high of $178.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.52 and a beta of 1.82.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.07). Coherent had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 3.76%. The company had revenue of $335.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.22 earnings per share. Coherent’s revenue was down 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coherent will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Stephen A. Skaggs sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.58, for a total value of $236,370.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Stewart Sobey sold 4,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.19, for a total transaction of $841,262.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,624 shares of company stock worth $1,659,680 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in COHR. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in Coherent during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Coherent by 160.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 404 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in Coherent during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Coherent by 724.1% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 478 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in Coherent during the 2nd quarter worth $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.32% of the company’s stock.

About Coherent

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

