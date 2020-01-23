Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

According to Zacks, “Coherent, Inc. is an American company, designs, manufactures and markets laser systems and components, laser measurement and control products, optics, and laser accessories, which are used both in industry and scientific research. Their markets are the microelectronics industry (e.g., flat panel display manufacturing, integrated circuit packaging, and integrated circuit inspection), scientific research, OEM components, and materials processing (e.g., CO2 lasers for cutting metals). “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Coherent in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Coherent from a neutral rating to a positive rating and upped their target price for the company from $130.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Barclays reiterated a hold rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Coherent in a research report on Sunday. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Coherent from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Coherent from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coherent presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $186.20.

Shares of Coherent stock traded up $0.69 on Wednesday, hitting $170.14. 144,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 237,239. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $163.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 76.95 and a beta of 1.82. Coherent has a one year low of $107.18 and a one year high of $178.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 2.71.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $335.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.12 million. Coherent had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The business’s revenue was down 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.22 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Coherent will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Mark Stewart Sobey sold 4,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.19, for a total value of $841,262.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen A. Skaggs sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.58, for a total transaction of $236,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,624 shares of company stock valued at $1,659,680. 1.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First National Bank of Omaha increased its holdings in Coherent by 115.5% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 3,476 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Coherent during the 4th quarter worth about $411,000. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its holdings in Coherent by 2,050.0% during the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 3,182 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coherent during the 4th quarter worth about $1,951,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in Coherent by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 183,596 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,541,000 after purchasing an additional 4,593 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.39% of the company’s stock.

Coherent Company Profile

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

Read More: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Coherent (COHR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com