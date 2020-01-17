Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS) Short Interest Update

Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,050,000 shares, an increase of 6.7% from the December 15th total of 9,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.4 days. Approximately 15.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CHRS. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Coherus Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Coherus Biosciences from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Coherus Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coherus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.29.

In related news, CFO Jean-Frederic Viret sold 3,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total transaction of $61,884.81. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,590.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Vincent R. Anicetti sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total transaction of $46,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 836,271 shares of company stock worth $15,065,514. 18.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coherus Biosciences by 6.4% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,184 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Coherus Biosciences by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 96,449 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP purchased a new stake in Coherus Biosciences in the third quarter worth about $32,000. United Services Automobile Association lifted its stake in Coherus Biosciences by 0.9% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 217,216 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Coherus Biosciences in the third quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.62% of the company’s stock.

CHRS stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.61. 30,320 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,208,209. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.34. Coherus Biosciences has a one year low of $10.83 and a one year high of $23.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 2.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.24.

Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $111.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.58 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Coherus Biosciences will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Coherus Biosciences

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biotherapeutics company, focuses on the biosimilar market worldwide. It markets UDENYCA, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor, which stimulates production of granulocytes in order to promote the body's ability to fight infections. The company sells UDENYCA in the United States.

Recommended Story: Why do earnings reports matter?