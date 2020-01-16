Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Short Interest Up 7.1% in December

Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,810,000 shares, an increase of 7.1% from the December 15th total of 1,690,000 shares. Approximately 4.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 270,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.7 days.

In related news, VP Pascal Ronde sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total value of $194,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 152,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,970,112.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven J. Bilodeau sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,952,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COHU. Brasada Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Cohu in the fourth quarter worth $411,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cohu by 251.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 58,939 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 42,178 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Cohu by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Cohu by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,311,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,793,000 after purchasing an additional 4,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its position in shares of Cohu by 17.3% during the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,346,864 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,189,000 after purchasing an additional 198,366 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on COHU. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Cohu from $3.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Cohu in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.33.

Cohu stock traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $24.88. 29,606 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 251,336. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 3.10. Cohu has a one year low of $11.37 and a one year high of $24.44. The stock has a market cap of $989.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.47.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.18. Cohu had a positive return on equity of 0.35% and a negative net margin of 17.84%. The firm had revenue of $143.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 66.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Cohu will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. Cohu’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.35%.

About Cohu

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment (ATE), and bare board printed circuit board (PCB) test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors worldwide.

