Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) Hits New 52-Week High at $25.43

Shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $25.43 and last traded at $25.35, with a volume of 5384 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.15.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price (up from $23.00) on shares of Cohu in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Cohu in a research note on Sunday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. BidaskClub raised Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.33.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -9.21 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.17 and a 200 day moving average of $16.80.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.18. Cohu had a positive return on equity of 0.35% and a negative net margin of 17.84%. The firm had revenue of $143.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cohu, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. Cohu’s payout ratio is 19.35%.

In related news, VP Pascal Ronde sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total transaction of $194,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 152,705 shares in the company, valued at $2,970,112.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven J. Bilodeau sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 97,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,952,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Cohu by 3.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,196,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $95,606,000 after purchasing an additional 192,469 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its holdings in Cohu by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,346,864 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,189,000 after buying an additional 198,366 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Cohu by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,311,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,793,000 after buying an additional 4,883 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Cohu by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 875,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,515,000 after buying an additional 29,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Cohu by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 571,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,817,000 after buying an additional 2,952 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

About Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU)

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment (ATE), and bare board printed circuit board (PCB) test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors worldwide.

