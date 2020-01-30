Colefax Group Plc (LON:CFX) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.60

Colefax Group Plc (LON:CFX) declared a dividend on Tuesday, January 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.60 ($0.03) per share on Thursday, April 9th. This represents a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of CFX stock opened at GBX 435 ($5.72) on Thursday. Colefax Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 400 ($5.26) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 550 ($7.23). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 431.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 449.04. The firm has a market cap of $42.17 million and a P/E ratio of 11.07.

Separately, Peel Hunt dropped their target price on Colefax Group from GBX 525 ($6.91) to GBX 475 ($6.25) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

About Colefax Group

Colefax Group plc engages in the design, marketing, distribution, and retailing of furnishing fabrics, wallpapers, trimmings, upholstered furniture, and related products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in two divisions, Product and Decorating. It also sells antiques, as well as provides interior and architectural design, project management, decoration, and furnishing services for private individuals and commercial firms.

