Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.55 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Colfax’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.46 and the highest is $0.59. Colfax reported earnings of $0.69 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 20.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Colfax will report full-year earnings of $1.98 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.96 to $2.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.24. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Colfax.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $846.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $852.39 million. Colfax had a positive return on equity of 9.06% and a negative net margin of 12.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CFX. Cowen raised their target price on Colfax from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Colfax from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Colfax from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Colfax from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Colfax to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.13.

In related news, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 22,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total value of $822,158.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 203,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,489,093.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Shyam Kambeyanda sold 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.06, for a total transaction of $147,846.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,700,697.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,242 shares of company stock worth $1,130,773. 12.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CFX. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Colfax by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Colfax during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Colfax during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Colfax during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Colfax during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $332,000. 98.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CFX opened at $37.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.70 and a 200-day moving average of $30.67. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.65. Colfax has a one year low of $21.82 and a one year high of $37.98.

About Colfax

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through Air and Gas Handling, and Fabrication Technology segments. The Air and Gas Handling segment designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains heavy-duty fans, rotary heat exchangers, blowers, and compressors.

