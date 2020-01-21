Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Chairman Ian M. Cook Sells 19,500 Shares

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 19,500 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.73, for a total value of $1,379,235.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,044,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,867,653.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Ian M. Cook also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 14th, Ian M. Cook sold 16,000 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.73, for a total value of $1,067,680.00.

Shares of CL stock opened at $71.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.36, a P/E/G ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.71. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $60.96 and a twelve month high of $76.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.33.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 6,492.71% and a net margin of 15.04%. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.91%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $71.00 price target on Colgate-Palmolive and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Bank of America lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.85.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 966,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,293,000 after buying an additional 321,967 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,387,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,456,000 after buying an additional 94,086 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter worth about $860,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,770,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks