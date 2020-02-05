Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Rating Increased to B at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $69.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Colgate-Palmolive has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $74.50.

Shares of NYSE CL traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $75.40. 4,512,554 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,427,647. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.94. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $64.50 and a 12 month high of $76.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.23 billion, a PE ratio of 27.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.70.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 1,906.25% and a net margin of 15.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.78%.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 19,500 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.73, for a total value of $1,379,235.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,044,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,867,653.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 16,000 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.70, for a total value of $1,067,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,099,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,327,378.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,962,905 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CL. Julex Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 76.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

Featured Article: How to start trading in the forex market?