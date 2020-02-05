Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Rating Increased to Overweight at Atlantic Securities

Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Colgate-Palmolive from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine raised Colgate-Palmolive from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Colgate-Palmolive from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a sell rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut Colgate-Palmolive from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $74.50.

CL stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $75.40. The stock had a trading volume of 4,512,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,427,647. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.70. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $64.50 and a 52 week high of $76.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.94.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.73. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 1,906.25% and a net margin of 15.08%. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 60.78%.

In other news, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.73, for a total value of $1,379,235.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,044,361 shares in the company, valued at $73,867,653.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.70, for a total value of $1,067,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,099,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,327,378.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 87,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,962,905. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CL. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,205,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,314,949,000 after purchasing an additional 279,887 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 12.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 36,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,643,000 after purchasing an additional 3,943 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 7.7% in the third quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 716,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,679,000 after purchasing an additional 51,520 shares during the period. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 19.3% in the third quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 7,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 37.7% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 7,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

See Also: Quantitative Easing