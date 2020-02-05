Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks reiterated their hold rating on shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) in a report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. SunTrust Banks currently has a $70.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CL. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a sell rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Colgate-Palmolive presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $74.50.

Colgate-Palmolive stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Monday, reaching $75.40. The company had a trading volume of 4,512,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,427,647. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.17. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $64.50 and a 1-year high of $76.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.23 billion, a PE ratio of 27.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.94, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.37.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 1,906.25%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 60.78%.

In other news, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 16,000 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.70, for a total transaction of $1,067,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,099,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,327,378.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 19,500 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.73, for a total value of $1,379,235.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,044,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,867,653.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,000 shares of company stock worth $5,962,905 in the last 90 days. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 71.1% during the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 5,603 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,251,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,365,000 after acquiring an additional 25,612 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 4,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth $399,000. Finally, A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 9,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

