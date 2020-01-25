Colin Clark Buys 4,600 Shares of Merchants Trust plc (LON:MRCH) Stock

Merchants Trust plc (LON:MRCH) insider Colin Clark purchased 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 557 ($7.33) per share, for a total transaction of £25,622 ($33,704.29).

Shares of MRCH opened at GBX 559 ($7.35) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 538.92 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 498.86. Merchants Trust plc has a twelve month low of GBX 4.54 ($0.06) and a twelve month high of GBX 568 ($7.47). The stock has a market cap of $624.56 million and a PE ratio of -22.27. The company has a quick ratio of 11.86, a current ratio of 11.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.31.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 6.80 ($0.09) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Merchants Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1.08%.

About Merchants Trust

The Merchants Trust Plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors GmbH, UK Branch. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the FTSE All-Share Index.

