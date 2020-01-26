Collection House (ASX:CLH) Shares Down 0.5%

Collection House Limited (ASX:CLH)’s share price dropped 0.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as A$1.07 ($0.76) and last traded at A$1.07 ($0.76), approximately 283,534 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 85% from the average daily volume of 153,056 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$1.07 ($0.76).

The stock has a 50-day moving average of A$1.08 and a 200 day moving average of A$1.18. The stock has a market cap of $149.71 million and a PE ratio of 4.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.91.

About Collection House (ASX:CLH)

Collection House Limited provides debt collection and receivables management services in Australia and New Zealand. The company operates through Collection Services and Purchased Debt Ledgers segments. It offers debt collections services to clients in the Australasian financial services, insurance, public utility, credit, and government enterprise markets; and debt purchasing services for banking, finance, telecommunications, and energy sectors.

