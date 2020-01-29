Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:COLL) Short Interest Update

Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:COLL) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,040,000 shares, an increase of 22.9% from the December 31st total of 1,660,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 442,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days. Currently, 7.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on COLL shares. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine cut Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $26.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.71.

COLL stock opened at $20.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $702.39 million, a PE ratio of -61.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.80. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $10.01 and a 12-month high of $24.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.31.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $72.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.32 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 3.86% and a negative return on equity of 13.14%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.50) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Collegium Pharmaceutical will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David Hirsch sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total value of $483,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $330,871.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph Ciaffoni sold 64,821 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.77, for a total value of $1,216,690.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,276 shares in the company, valued at $4,547,520.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 386,429 shares of company stock valued at $8,207,116. 8.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLL. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 217,798 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,865,000 after buying an additional 49,860 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the third quarter worth $116,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the third quarter worth $199,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the third quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,081 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products for patients suffering from pain. It provides DETERx platform technology that is designed to maintain the extended-release and safety profiles of highly abused drugs in the face of various methods of abuse and misuse, including chewing, crushing, heating, and injecting.

