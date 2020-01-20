Colliers International Group Inc (NASDAQ:CIGI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Colliers International Group Inc (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $78.17.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Colliers International Group in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. ValuEngine raised Colliers International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. BidaskClub raised Colliers International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Colliers International Group from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Colliers International Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd.

Colliers International Group stock traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.74. 39,659 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,313. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.30. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 30.90 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Colliers International Group has a fifty-two week low of $58.88 and a fifty-two week high of $84.22.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.37. Colliers International Group had a return on equity of 25.57% and a net margin of 3.58%. The firm had revenue of $736.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. Colliers International Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Colliers International Group will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Colliers International Group’s payout ratio is 4.08%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Colliers International Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Colliers International Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 1,367.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 3,596 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 5,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 254.3% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 4,924 shares in the last quarter. 69.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Colliers International Group Company Profile

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australasia, and internationally. The company offers sales brokerage services, which include purchases and sales, debt placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and lease brokerage services comprising landlord and tenant representation services.

