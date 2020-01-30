Colliers International Group Inc (NASDAQ:CIGI) Short Interest Down 14.0% in January

Colliers International Group Inc (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 121,800 shares, a decrease of 14.0% from the December 31st total of 141,700 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 55,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Shares of CIGI traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $81.49. 1,330 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,621. Colliers International Group has a 1-year low of $60.28 and a 1-year high of $84.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 30.03 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.44 and a 200 day moving average of $72.94.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $736.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.23 million. Colliers International Group had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 25.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Colliers International Group will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 0.1%. Colliers International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.08%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CIGI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Colliers International Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Colliers International Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Colliers International Group by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Colliers International Group by 1,367.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 3,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Colliers International Group by 254.3% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 4,924 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CIGI shares. Raymond James set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Colliers International Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Colliers International Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Colliers International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Colliers International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Colliers International Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.13.

About Colliers International Group

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australasia, and internationally. The company offers sales brokerage services, which include purchases and sales, debt placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and lease brokerage services comprising landlord and tenant representation services.

