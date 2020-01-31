Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) Given a $88.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) received a $88.00 price objective from research analysts at Raymond James in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CIGI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Colliers International Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Colliers International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Colliers International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Colliers International Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:CIGI traded down $1.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.95. 3,204 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,320. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.99. Colliers International Group has a 12-month low of $60.28 and a 12-month high of $84.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $736.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.23 million. Colliers International Group had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 25.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Colliers International Group will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIGI. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Colliers International Group in the third quarter worth $143,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 1,367.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 3,596 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 254.3% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 4,924 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 1.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 11,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. 69.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Colliers International Group Company Profile

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australasia, and internationally. The company offers sales brokerage services, which include purchases and sales, debt placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and lease brokerage services comprising landlord and tenant representation services.

