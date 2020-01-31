Colony Credit Real Estate Inc (NYSE:CLNC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $32.20 Million

Analysts expect Colony Credit Real Estate Inc (NYSE:CLNC) to post sales of $32.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Colony Credit Real Estate’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $25.90 million and the highest is $38.50 million. Colony Credit Real Estate reported sales of $25.14 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 28.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Colony Credit Real Estate will report full year sales of $103.40 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $96.30 million to $110.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $149.45 million, with estimates ranging from $131.60 million to $167.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Colony Credit Real Estate.

CLNC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Colony Credit Real Estate from $18.50 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Colony Credit Real Estate from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

CLNC stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.26. 16,789 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 369,360. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 3.78. Colony Credit Real Estate has a 1-year low of $11.18 and a 1-year high of $17.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.84. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 0.57.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.79%. Colony Credit Real Estate’s payout ratio is 171.43%.

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Traenkle acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.91 per share, for a total transaction of $595,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,678,285.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Neale Redington acquired 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.68 per share, for a total transaction of $53,890.00. Insiders bought a total of 170,250 shares of company stock worth $2,112,820 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLNC. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate during the 2nd quarter worth $1,993,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,038,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,095,000 after purchasing an additional 24,072 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,575,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,427,000 after purchasing an additional 90,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 90.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 74,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 35,659 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.45% of the company’s stock.

About Colony Credit Real Estate

Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

