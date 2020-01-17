Colony Credit Real Estate Inc (NYSE:CLNC) Short Interest Up 6.3% in December

Colony Credit Real Estate Inc (NYSE:CLNC) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,680,000 shares, a growth of 6.3% from the December 15th total of 1,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 507,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of CLNC stock opened at $13.77 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67 and a beta of 0.57. Colony Credit Real Estate has a one year low of $11.18 and a one year high of $17.99.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Colony Credit Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio is 171.43%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Colony Credit Real Estate from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Raymond James decreased their price target on Colony Credit Real Estate from $18.50 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 23rd.

In other news, General Counsel David A. Palame acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.68 per share, with a total value of $317,000.00. Also, CFO Neale Redington acquired 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.68 per share, for a total transaction of $53,890.00. Insiders have bought a total of 170,250 shares of company stock worth $2,112,820 in the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Colony Credit Real Estate by 1,940.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 9,700 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Colony Credit Real Estate in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,144,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Colony Credit Real Estate by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 126,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in Colony Credit Real Estate in the 3rd quarter valued at $169,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Colony Credit Real Estate in the 3rd quarter valued at $160,000. 27.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Colony Credit Real Estate Company Profile

Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

