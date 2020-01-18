COLOPLAST A/S/ADR (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) Hits New 52-Week High at $12.65

COLOPLAST A/S/ADR (OTCMKTS:CLPBY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $12.65 and last traded at $12.63, with a volume of 41028 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.36.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded COLOPLAST A/S/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.91. The stock has a market cap of $27.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.13 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.29.

COLOPLAST A/S/ADR (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. COLOPLAST A/S/ADR had a return on equity of 69.30% and a net margin of 21.62%. The firm had revenue of $687.96 million during the quarter.

About COLOPLAST A/S/ADR (OTCMKTS:CLPBY)

Coloplast A/S develops and markets intimate healthcare products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Chronic Care, Interventional Urology, and Wound & Skin Care. It provides ostomy care products, including SenSura Mio, which provides fit to individual body shapes and optimal discretion for various types of ostomies; and SenSura Ostomy care solutions, as well as ostomy accessories under the Brava brand.

