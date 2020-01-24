COLOPLAST A/S/ADR (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) Sets New 12-Month High at $12.88

COLOPLAST A/S/ADR (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.88 and last traded at $12.82, with a volume of 24523 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.80.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of COLOPLAST A/S/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.

The stock has a market cap of $27.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.04 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

COLOPLAST A/S/ADR (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $687.96 million for the quarter. COLOPLAST A/S/ADR had a net margin of 21.62% and a return on equity of 69.30%.

COLOPLAST A/S/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CLPBY)

Coloplast A/S develops and markets intimate healthcare products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Chronic Care, Interventional Urology, and Wound & Skin Care. It provides ostomy care products, including SenSura Mio, which provides fit to individual body shapes and optimal discretion for various types of ostomies; and SenSura Ostomy care solutions, as well as ostomy accessories under the Brava brand.

