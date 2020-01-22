Columbia Banking System (COLB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, January 23rd. Analysts expect Columbia Banking System to post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.09. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 31.02%. The firm had revenue of $150.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Columbia Banking System to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:COLB opened at $38.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.63. Columbia Banking System has a 52 week low of $30.65 and a 52 week high of $41.40.

COLB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Columbia Banking System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. BidaskClub cut Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. ValuEngine raised Columbia Banking System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $40.00 target price on Columbia Banking System and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

In other news, EVP David C. Lawson sold 1,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total value of $46,501.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,544 shares in the company, valued at $660,932.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

About Columbia Banking System

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, saving, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

