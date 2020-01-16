Columbia Banking System Inc (NASDAQ:COLB) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Columbia Banking System Inc (NASDAQ:COLB) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.00.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on COLB shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $40.00 target price on shares of Columbia Banking System and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th.

In other Columbia Banking System news, EVP David C. Lawson sold 1,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total transaction of $46,501.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $660,932.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 32.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Columbia Banking System by 10.4% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System during the second quarter worth $212,000. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 8.7% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 8,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System during the third quarter worth $362,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:COLB traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.78. 7,608 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,439. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Columbia Banking System has a fifty-two week low of $30.65 and a fifty-two week high of $41.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 1.08.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 31.02% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The business had revenue of $150.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.70 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Columbia Banking System will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, saving, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

