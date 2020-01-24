Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) Issues Earnings Results

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $146.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.00 million. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 31.02% and a return on equity of 9.21%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Shares of NASDAQ:COLB remained flat at $$40.00 on Friday. 144,296 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 210,227. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.01 and its 200-day moving average is $37.65. Columbia Banking System has a 12-month low of $30.65 and a 12-month high of $41.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 1.08.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on COLB shares. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Columbia Banking System in a report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Columbia Banking System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Columbia Banking System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $40.00 target price on shares of Columbia Banking System and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

In other news, EVP David C. Lawson sold 1,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total value of $46,501.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,932.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, saving, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

Read More: Why does a company issue an IPO?

