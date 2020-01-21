Columbia Financial Inc (NASDAQ:CLBK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Columbia Financial Inc (NASDAQ:CLBK) has received an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Columbia Financial’s rating score has improved by 33.3% in the last 90 days as a result of various analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus price target of $17.25 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Columbia Financial an industry rank of 202 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

In other Columbia Financial news, Director Elizabeth E. Randall acquired 5,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.85 per share, for a total transaction of $100,678.75. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Columbia Financial by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 210,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Columbia Financial by 42.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Columbia Financial by 2.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 83,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Columbia Financial by 14.8% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Columbia Financial by 971.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993 shares during the last quarter. 16.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CLBK opened at $16.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.76 and a beta of 0.47. Columbia Financial has a 12-month low of $14.25 and a 12-month high of $17.20.

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $51.83 million for the quarter. Columbia Financial had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 19.93%.

Columbia Financial Company Profile

Columbia Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia Bank that provides financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. The company offers non-interest bearing demand deposits, such as individual checking and commercial checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts comprising interest earning checking accounts and municipal accounts; and savings and club accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

