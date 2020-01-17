Columbia Financial Inc (NASDAQ:CLBK) Short Interest Down 5.6% in December

Columbia Financial Inc (NASDAQ:CLBK) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,190,000 shares, a decrease of 5.6% from the December 15th total of 1,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 178,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.7 days. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other news, Director Elizabeth E. Randall purchased 5,975 shares of Columbia Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.85 per share, with a total value of $100,678.75. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Columbia Financial by 971.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Columbia Financial by 42.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Financial in the second quarter worth $185,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Columbia Financial by 14.8% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Columbia Financial by 97.3% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 29,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 14,500 shares during the last quarter. 16.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CLBK stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.95. The stock had a trading volume of 5,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,482. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.72 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.02. Columbia Financial has a 52-week low of $14.25 and a 52-week high of $17.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $51.83 million for the quarter. Columbia Financial had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 19.93%.

About Columbia Financial

Columbia Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia Bank that provides financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. The company offers non-interest bearing demand deposits, such as individual checking and commercial checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts comprising interest earning checking accounts and municipal accounts; and savings and club accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

