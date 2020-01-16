Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) Short Interest Down 7.1% in December

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,570,000 shares, a decline of 7.1% from the December 15th total of 1,690,000 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 606,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Shares of NYSE CXP traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.78. 15,137 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 543,746. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.90. Columbia Property Trust has a twelve month low of $19.64 and a twelve month high of $23.21. The company has a quick ratio of 4.45, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 0.88.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. Columbia Property Trust had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 1.32%. The business had revenue of $71.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Columbia Property Trust will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from Columbia Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Columbia Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 53.85%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Columbia Property Trust by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 185,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,924,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 11.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. 78.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CXP shares. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Columbia Property Trust in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Columbia Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Columbia Property Trust from $22.50 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Columbia Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.80.

Columbia Property Trust Company Profile

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

