Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Downgraded by Citigroup

Citigroup lowered shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has $100.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock, down from their prior price target of $110.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Pivotal Research cut their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $125.00 to $117.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $126.00 to $112.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a report on Thursday. They issued a buy rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson lowered shares of Columbia Sportswear from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $129.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Columbia Sportswear from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Columbia Sportswear presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $114.07.

COLM traded down $2.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $93.35. The stock had a trading volume of 473,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,934. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.64. Columbia Sportswear has a 1-year low of $86.72 and a 1-year high of $109.74.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The textile maker reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $906.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $883.31 million. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sarah Bany sold 10,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.61, for a total transaction of $976,837.43. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,154,136 shares in the company, valued at $105,730,398.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Gertrude Boyle Trust sold 142,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.95, for a total transaction of $12,914,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,703,598 shares in the company, valued at $791,592,238.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 540,000 shares of company stock worth $49,419,456. 56.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLM. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Columbia Sportswear in the third quarter valued at $36,477,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Columbia Sportswear in the second quarter valued at $13,216,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Columbia Sportswear in the second quarter valued at $12,841,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Columbia Sportswear by 719.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 122,671 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,886,000 after purchasing an additional 107,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Columbia Sportswear by 6.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,408,031 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $141,029,000 after purchasing an additional 90,583 shares in the last quarter. 37.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used various outdoor activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel for men and women under the Columbia, Mountain Hardwear, SOREL, and prAna brands, as well as for youth under the Columbia brand name.

