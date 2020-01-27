Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Short Interest Update

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,460,000 shares, a growth of 83.6% from the December 31st total of 1,340,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 455,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.4 days. Approximately 8.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

COLM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson lowered shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $129.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Pivotal Research reduced their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $125.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.07.

Shares of NASDAQ:COLM traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $92.88. The stock had a trading volume of 14,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,034. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 3.04. The company has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.64. Columbia Sportswear has a 12-month low of $86.72 and a 12-month high of $109.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $97.35 and its 200-day moving average is $96.87.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The textile maker reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $906.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $883.31 million. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Gertrude Boyle Trust sold 90,255 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.36, for a total transaction of $8,335,951.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,014,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $832,584,669.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sarah Bany sold 52,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total transaction of $4,739,175.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,154,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,183,856.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 540,000 shares of company stock valued at $49,419,456 over the last quarter. Insiders own 56.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Columbia Sportswear by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,077,552 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $308,249,000 after buying an additional 50,087 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Columbia Sportswear by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,408,031 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $141,029,000 after buying an additional 90,583 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Columbia Sportswear by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 411,079 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,829,000 after buying an additional 12,845 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Columbia Sportswear by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 397,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $38,465,000 after buying an additional 32,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Columbia Sportswear by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 383,911 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $38,453,000 after buying an additional 70,621 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.77% of the company’s stock.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used various outdoor activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel for men and women under the Columbia, Mountain Hardwear, SOREL, and prAna brands, as well as for youth under the Columbia brand name.

