Columbia Sustainable International Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGN) Trading 0.4% Higher

Columbia Sustainable International Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGN) shares traded up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $26.25 and last traded at $26.25, 47 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 94% from the average session volume of 800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.16.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.19 and its 200-day moving average is $25.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.2291 dividend. This is an increase from Columbia Sustainable International Equity Income ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Columbia Sustainable International Equity Income ETF stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Columbia Sustainable International Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGN) by 34.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,186 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.87% of Columbia Sustainable International Equity Income ETF worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

