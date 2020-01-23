Columbus McKinnon Corp. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NASDAQ:CMCO)

Columbus McKinnon Corp. (NASDAQ:CMCO) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th.

Columbus McKinnon has increased its dividend by an average of 14.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Columbus McKinnon has a payout ratio of 8.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Columbus McKinnon to earn $3.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.6%.

CMCO stock opened at $37.95 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.73. Columbus McKinnon has a fifty-two week low of $30.76 and a fifty-two week high of $43.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $896.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.74.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 15.40%. The firm had revenue of $207.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Columbus McKinnon will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CMCO. Barrington Research began coverage on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Dougherty & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.67.

In other Columbus McKinnon news, VP Alan S. Korman sold 5,857 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.97, for a total value of $228,247.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Kurt F. Wozniak sold 6,989 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.64, for a total transaction of $277,043.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,896 shares in the company, valued at $1,502,197.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,503 shares of company stock worth $738,459 over the last quarter. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Columbus McKinnon

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets hoists, actuators, cranes, rigging tools, digital power control systems, and other material handling products for commercial and industrial applications worldwide. It offers various electric chain hoists, electric wire rope hoists, hand-operated hoists, winches, lever tools, and air-powered hoists under the Budgit, Chester, CM, Coffing, Little Mule, Pfaff, Shaw-Box, Yale, STAHL, and other brands; below-the-hook tooling, clamps, and textile strappings; and explosion-protected hoists, as well as supplies hoist trolleys.

