Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $41.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.66% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Columbus McKinnon, is a broad-line designer, manufacturer and supplier of sophisticated material handling products and integrated material handling solutions that are widely distributed to industrial and consumer markets worldwide. The Company’s material handling products are sold, omestically and internationally, principally to third party distributors and, to a lesser extent, directly to manufacturers and other end-users. The Company’s integrated material handling solutions businesses deal directly with end-users. “

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CMCO. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. Barrington Research assumed coverage on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Dougherty & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a report on Friday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Columbus McKinnon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCO opened at $36.72 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.77. Columbus McKinnon has a 1-year low of $30.76 and a 1-year high of $43.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $875.95 million, a P/E ratio of 16.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 15.40%. The firm had revenue of $207.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Columbus McKinnon will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Columbus McKinnon news, VP Kurt F. Wozniak sold 6,989 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.64, for a total value of $277,043.96. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 37,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,502,197.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Peter M. Mccormick sold 4,361 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.63, for a total transaction of $181,548.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,503 shares of company stock worth $738,459 in the last 90 days. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,754,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,642,000 after buying an additional 114,991 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,553,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,200,000 after buying an additional 29,998 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,082,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,432,000 after buying an additional 9,673 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 636,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,853,000 after buying an additional 167,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA increased its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 525,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,132,000 after buying an additional 36,816 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

Columbus McKinnon Company Profile

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets hoists, actuators, cranes, rigging tools, digital power control systems, and other material handling products for commercial and industrial applications worldwide. It offers various electric chain hoists, electric wire rope hoists, hand-operated hoists, winches, lever tools, and air-powered hoists under the Budgit, Chester, CM, Coffing, Little Mule, Pfaff, Shaw-Box, Yale, STAHL, and other brands; below-the-hook tooling, clamps, and textile strappings; and explosion-protected hoists, as well as supplies hoist trolleys.

